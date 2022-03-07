SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.46

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 94935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

SGSOY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.

Get SGS alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.