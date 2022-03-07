Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Update

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.57. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 102.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

