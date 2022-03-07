Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stake Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $18.89 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.