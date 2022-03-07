Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SHMAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shimao Group stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.
Get Rating)
Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shimao Group (SHMAY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.