Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 82.68 ($1.11) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £174.23 million and a P/E ratio of 280.00. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.75 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.98 ($2.16).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

