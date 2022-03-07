Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 236.13 ($3.17).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 157.30 ($2.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.87. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

