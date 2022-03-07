Short Interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Decreases By 27.8%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.20 on Monday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 3.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in AudioEye by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

