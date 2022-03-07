Short Interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Decreases By 27.8%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.20 on Monday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.
AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
