Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Declines By 21.8%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 765,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79. Avalon GloboCare has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

