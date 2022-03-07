Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Declines By 31.9%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RIINF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,828. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

