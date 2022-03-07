Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Declines By 31.9%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of RIINF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,828. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
