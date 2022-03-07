Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Increases By 43.2%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

CARE stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.