Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Drops By 20.5%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE CPAC opened at $6.59 on Monday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $558.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.