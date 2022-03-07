Short Interest in China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Expands By 33.3%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOZY opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. China Coal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About China Coal Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Coal Energy (CCOZY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.