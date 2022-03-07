Short Interest in China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Expands By 33.3%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOZY opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. China Coal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

