Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 34.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SXTC opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.42% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

