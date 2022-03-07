Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declines By 24.6%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cielo stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 134,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIOXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

