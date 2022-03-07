Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Drops By 37.2%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 241,374 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.
Elliott Opportunity II stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Elliott Opportunity II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.
Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
