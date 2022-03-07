Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Rises By 58.7%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the January 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. 8,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $328.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

