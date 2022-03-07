Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Declines By 38.0%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

EDRY opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43. EuroDry has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in EuroDry by 19.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EuroDry during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EuroDry by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EuroDry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

