Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Declines By 38.0%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms recently commented on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
EDRY opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43. EuroDry has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.
About EuroDry
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
