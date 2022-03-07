Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Expands By 60.8%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $5,623,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,348. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. Fortis has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

