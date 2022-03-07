Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Grows By 31.1%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FACT. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 134,682 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $975,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Freedom Acquisition I stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Freedom Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.