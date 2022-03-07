Short Interest in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Drops By 22.6%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 637.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITQ stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Monday. 1,035,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,873. Itiquira Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

