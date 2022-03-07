Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Rises By 29.4%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 471,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 599,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 353,809 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 328,487 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $4,909,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. 9,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,561. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 465.17, a current ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.