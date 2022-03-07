Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Declines By 38.4%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,400 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 1,312,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,021.0 days.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

