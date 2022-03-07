Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Increases By 49.2%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.77. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

