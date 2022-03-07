Short Interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Grows By 37.4%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,700 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 604,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 25,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,142. The stock has a market cap of $930.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 462,969 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
