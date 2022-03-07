Short Interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Grows By 37.4%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,700 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 604,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 25,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,142. The stock has a market cap of $930.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 462,969 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.