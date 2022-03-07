Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Grows By 31.2%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NN Group stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NN Group from €48.40 ($54.38) to €48.30 ($54.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NN Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NN Group from €52.50 ($58.99) to €56.50 ($63.48) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

