Short Interest in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Drops By 19.7%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.1 days.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NWHUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

