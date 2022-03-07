Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declines By 23.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NIQ traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.98. 24,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $15.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

