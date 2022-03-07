Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Declines By 34.8%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 178,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PALI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.