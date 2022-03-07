Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Decreases By 32.4%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $5.47 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

