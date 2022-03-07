Short Interest in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) Declines By 21.9%

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SANB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.00. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,758,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is based in Palo Alto, California.

