Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rises By 52.1%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBGSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($168.54) to €160.00 ($179.78) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

