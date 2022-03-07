Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Increases By 48.3%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.4 days.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $115.62 on Monday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $150.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

