Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 44.1%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.3 days.

OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $80.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

