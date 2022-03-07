Short Interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Declines By 34.5%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 543,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 161,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of XFOR opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

