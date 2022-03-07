Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $85,803.20 and approximately $27,906.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.81 or 0.06529774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.39 or 0.99819944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046757 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

