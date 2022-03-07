Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SGFEF stock opened at $810.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $848.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.73. Siegfried has a 52-week low of $810.00 and a 52-week high of $810.00.
About Siegfried (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siegfried (SGFEF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.