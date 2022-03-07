Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SGFEF stock opened at $810.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $848.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.73. Siegfried has a 52-week low of $810.00 and a 52-week high of $810.00.

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

