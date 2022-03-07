Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 564,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.83. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,334 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

