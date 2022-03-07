Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Up 31.8% in February

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 244,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

