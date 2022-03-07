Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $367.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Shares of SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

