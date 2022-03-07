SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $26,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VMware by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in VMware by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of VMW opened at $119.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

