SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 565 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 254.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $336.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $307.90 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

