SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $330.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.