SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 998 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

XHR opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

