Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.63) to €16.80 ($18.88) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $15.15 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.
Get Rating)
Solaria EnergÃa y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (SEYMF)
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.