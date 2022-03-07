Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $473.18 million, a PE ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.62. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

