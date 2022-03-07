Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 89 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,987,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $180.84 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $178.97 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

