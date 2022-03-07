Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $14,726,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 403,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 336,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $51.50 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

