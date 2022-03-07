Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $334,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $229.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.