SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.96

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.96 and last traded at $101.96, with a volume of 796377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219,980 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

