SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after buying an additional 111,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,414,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,057,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 492,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

